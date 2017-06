SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A teen is fighting for her life after she fell off a San Francisco cliff on Thursday afternoon.

It happened near the Legion of Honor museum at around 6:30 p.m. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Rescue swimmers have reached the teen, who is in critical condition.

The rescue is still underway.

Rescue swimmers have reached the teen age victim who is in critical condition Working hard to save her life and get her rescued 1853 Hrs https://t.co/pS2GFzgUKw — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) June 23, 2017

