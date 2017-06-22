The World According to Gary: NHL standout, Brent Burns, wins first Norris Trophy



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about Derek Carr bringing in big dollars, hockey standout Brent Burns, and the NBA Draft.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is a lot richer. Carr agreed to a five-year extension with the Raiders, worth $125 million. That equals out to around $25 million annually.

Brent Burns became the first San Jose Shark to win a Norris Trophy.

NBA hopefuls are eagerly waiting for the 2017 draft, which all happens on Thursday. The Warriors don’t have any picks this year, but Gary says they might buy a second round prospect.

