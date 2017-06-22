‘Toilet to Tap’ tasting test

By Published:


ORANGE COUNTY (KRON)– Orange County is turning wastewater into drinking water.

It’s called, ‘Toilet to Tap’ and the county has a plant that purifies wastewater and pumps it back into the groundwater supply.

Orange County is working to convince the public that the water is clean and safe to drink.

The water district set up a stand in Hollywood to give away free bottles of the toilet tap water.

