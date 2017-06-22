SAN PABLO (KRON) — A San Pablo bank robbery suspect accused of stealing from two banks this month was caught on a convenience store’s surveillance video.

The first robbery happened on Jun. 13 at around 12:40 p.m. at the Chase Bank, located at 14330 San Pablo Avenue. A man handed a note to the teller demanding money, claiming he had a weapon, police said.

The teller handed him the money, and he ran away.

The second robbery happened on Jun. 20 at around 4:07 p.m. at the Citibank, located at 201 San Pablo Towne Center, authorities said.

Detectives caught the suspect on surveillance video at a nearby liquor store right after one of the robberies, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall to 6 feet tall, medium build, with a full trimmed beard. He had distinctive tattoos on his neck (lips), left shoulder (praying hands), right forearm, and on the back of his neck, police said.

The man was wearing a reflective orange and yellow vest that was thrown away after the second robbery, authorities said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (510)-215-3150.