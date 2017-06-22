VIDEO: Yoga class encourages beer drinking

(KRON/CNN) — If you are a big fan of yoga, then you might want to try this new style.

Some people in Indiana manage to say “Namaste” while sipping on some beer.

The yogis practice their downward-facing dog and cobra poses at a brew house.

The instructor of the class wants to make the serious practice seem more lively.

Allowing beer to be part of the classes creates a more fun atmosphere for participants.

So far, only a few beer yoga classes are scheduled, but organizers are hoping to make it a permanent feature.

