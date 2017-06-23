102-year-old homicide victim found dead in East Oakland

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are investigating a homicide after a 102-year-old woman was found dead in East Oakland Sunday.

The woman was found in the 3000 block of 22nd Avenue after officers were called to the area near Highland Hospital at about 1:20 a.m.

She has been identified as Mildred Williams of Oakland, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Police said at the time that they had one suspect in custody.

No other details have been released.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s