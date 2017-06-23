102-year-old homicide victim found dead in East Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are investigating a homicide after a 102-year-old woman was found dead in East Oakland Sunday.

The woman was found in the 3000 block of 22nd Avenue after officers were called to the area near Highland Hospital at about 1:20 a.m.

She has been identified as Mildred Williams of Oakland, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Police said at the time that they had one suspect in custody.

No other details have been released.

