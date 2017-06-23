CONCORD (KRON) — Four women have been arrested in two grab-and-run thefts at East Bay Victoria’s Secrets on Thursday, police said.

According to a Walnut Creek watch commander, one crime happened in Walnut Creek after a Concord Victoria’s Secret was hit. A witness helped police flag down a stolen Mercedes SUV.

The car was stolen on May 27 out of Oakland, police said.

Four women in the car were arrested.

They have been identified as Kintauina Lyles, the driver, of Oakland, Tailynn Gladys Marbley, of Berkeley, and Kaytianna Pennington, of San Leandro.

Marbley and Pennington were arrested on theft. Lyles was arrested for driving a stolen car, police said.

“The upscale shopping experience that Broadway Plaza offers is an attractive target to some criminals,” police said on Facebook.

The Walnut Creek store had $1,900 taken, and the Concord store had $1,300.

The watch commander did not know about any connection with similar cases at Newpark Mall in Newark.

The fourth woman arrested has not been identified.

