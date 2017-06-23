Alameda electrical customers targeted in oddly specific phone scam

ALAMEDA (BCN) — Alameda Municipal Power is warning utility customers to be suspicious if they get a call demanding immediate payments on their account due to a phone scam, according to utility officials.

The agency has received reports involving an automated call from 1-800-396-7024 with a fake AMP recording asking customers to provide their name and phone number.

That contact information is later used to call prospective victims and ask them to pay their electrical bill using pre-paid debit cards purchased at the Office Max at the Alameda South Shore Center.

Utility officials are urging customers to hang up immediately if they get a call like this and report the incident to customer service at (510) 748-3900.

Anyone who has already become a victim of the scam is advised to cancel their credit card and report the matter to the Alameda Police Department at (510) 337-8340.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES