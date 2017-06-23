Ancient Egyptian wooden toe is a 3000-year-old prosthetic

(KRON/CNN) — One Switzerland University is researching a prosthetic toe that is 3,000 years old.

It is amazing how old this prosthetic is and how advanced it is.

Researchers at the University of Basel say it is from Ancient Egypt and was made for a priest’s daughter, whose big toe was amputated.

After taking a closer look, they say, the toe is made from some kind of hardwood, and plant fiber was used to make a belt strap to attach the toe to the foot.

It also happens to be one of the oldest prosthetics ever found.

