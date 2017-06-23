VIDEO: BART experiencing major delays in Transbay Tube after debris fire under tracks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is experiencing major delays in the Transbay Tube on Friday after a debris fire under the tracks.

Trains are currently single-tracking.

The delays are in both the East Bay and San Francisco directions.

There is no word on when service will be restored.

Passengers are not being let into the Embarcadero Station at this time.

