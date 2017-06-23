Person struck by Caltrain in Sunnyvale dies

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — A person died Friday morning after being struck by Caltrain in Sunnyvale, according to officials.
Southbound train No. 218 hit a person on the tracks at 8:21 a.m. at the Sunnyvale Caltrain station.
There were roughly 60 passengers onboard at the time, none of whom were injured.
Trains are single-tracking through the area, but not stopping at the station. Delays of 30 to 40 minutes have been reported.
Information about the victim’s current condition was not immediately available.
