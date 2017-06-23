Person struck by Caltrain in Sunnyvale dies

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — A person died Friday morning after being struck by Caltrain in Sunnyvale, according to officials.

Southbound train No. 218 hit a person on the tracks at 8:21 a.m. at the Sunnyvale Caltrain station.

There were roughly 60 passengers onboard at the time, none of whom were injured.

Trains are single-tracking through the area, but not stopping at the station. Delays of 30 to 40 minutes have been reported.

Information about the victim’s current condition was not immediately available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES