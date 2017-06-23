SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A Clearlake grandmother has been arrested for child endangerment after her grandson was hit on a motorcycle near Santa Rosa on Friday morning, California Highway Patrol officers said.

The collision with a Ford F-250 truck, driving about 30 miles per hour, happened at around 8:15 a.m. on Todd Road just east of Primrose Avenue.

Fifty-six-year-old Theresa Miranda and her 12-year-old grandson were on small 80 cc motorcycles. Neither motorcycle was street legal, officers said.

The boy was wearing a helmet.

As the truck prepared to pass the boy, he suddenly swerved left right in front of the truck, officers said. That’s when he was hit.

The boy was ejected into a drainage ditch on the south shoulder of the road, under the truck.

The 12-year-old suffered “moderate” injuries and was rushed to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Miranda had been on her way home from getting beer at a nearby store. She was unlicensed and had a warrant for her arrest in a prior child endangerment case, the CHP said.

She was booked on three charges–child endangerment, driving unlicensed, and the outstanding warrant.

CHP say Grandma arrested after grandson got hurt while on these bikes on a beer run around 8am today #rohnertpark @kron4news pic.twitter.com/2FJNLo5MAp — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) June 23, 2017

