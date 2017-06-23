Convicted sex offender moves next door to his victim

(CNN) Fourteen years ago, Danyelle Dyer was molested by her step-uncle.

Now, the man has moved next door to Dyer’s parent’s house in Oklahoma — and legally, there’s nothing they can do about it.

Sexual offenders laws are in place to keep predators away from children. Like many other states, Oklahoma law bars sex offenders from living near schools and churches.

But what Dyer and her family discovered is the state doesn’t have a statute that prevents a sexual predator from moving next door to his victim.

Dyer, who’s now 21, is fighting to change that.

