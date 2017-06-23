SAVANNAH, Georgia (KRON) — A Georgia restaurant owner and her teenage daughter were beaten up by a couple, and it was all caught on camera.

And the attack all started over cold chicken.

The video is disturbing.

The owner of a Qwik Chick restaurant, Jeanette Norris, says the incident happened Thursday. A couple went to her stand and complained about their food being cold.

After a few minutes back and forth, Jeanette says she refunded their money, but then she says the couple went crazy. They started cussing and beating down the window.

Norris went outside to tell them police were on the way when the woman started punching and slapping her in the face.

That’s when her daughter got out of the truck to help, and the husband punched the teen right in the face.

“One of my employees yelled, ‘He’s got her. He’s got her,’ and that’s when I realized he had hit her,” Norris said. “Who does that? Who punches a child like she’s a grown man standing there? He needs putting under the jail!”

“The camera surveillance footage that we put out tells it all. That’s just brutality,” Baxley Police Chief James Godfrey said.

The suspects in the case are Eric and Latasha Smith. They face several felony warrants.

Norris suffered a broken nose and two black eyes.

And her daughter got a black eye.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES