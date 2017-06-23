Gary’s Mailbag: How tall was your dad?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- Why are you afraid to say Bruce Bochy should be fired? – Ken
- That’s a great picture of you and your dad. How tall was he? You are not a shrimp. – Ricky
- Quit endorsing Pete Rose for the Baseball Hall of Fame. He gambled; that’s a no-no! – Martin
- I must admit I may start rooting against the Warriors if all this praise doesn’t slow down. – Hank
- I can’t believe you never played in an organized basketball game after college. I still play twice a week. – Sandy
