Gary’s Mailbag: How tall was your dad?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • Why are you afraid to say Bruce Bochy should be fired? – Ken
  • That’s a great picture of you and your dad. How tall was he? You are not a shrimp. – Ricky
  • Quit endorsing Pete Rose for the Baseball Hall of Fame. He gambled; that’s a no-no! – Martin
  • I must admit I may start rooting against the Warriors if all this praise doesn’t slow down. – Hank
  • I can’t believe you never played in an organized basketball game after college. I still play twice a week. – Sandy

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

