SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The teen who died after falling off a San Francisco cliff Thursday has been identified as a 17-year-old Corte Madera girl.

Victoria LaRocca fell off a cliff near the Legion of Honor museum at around 6:30 p.m., according to the SF Medical Examiner’s Office.

LaRocca would have been a senior in the fall at San Francisco’s St. Ignatius College Preparatory high school.

Fire crew said the rough terrain made it difficult to find her after she off the Cliff at Land’s End.

Rescue swimmers were able to reach the teen, who was unconscious and was in critical condition. She was transported to China Beach where she died.

“Strong and treacherous search conditions” initially hampered the rescue crew’s ability to reach the victim, but ultimately, “crews fought aggressively and got to the victim”, said San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

Crews with the U.S. National Park Service assisted the fire department with the rescue operation.

