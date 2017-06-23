BERKELEY (KRON) — A man was robbed on Berkeley’s Grizzly Peak Boulevard early Friday morning, University of California, Berkeley police said.

This is the second robbery to happened at that location in the last three days.

At 2:13 a.m. Friday, a man was sitting inside his car at Sign Post 16 along Grizzly Peak Boulevard between Centennial Drive and Fish Ranch Road when three suspects approached him, according to police.

One suspect got into the victim’s car and demanded property while the other two suspects began to pull the man out of the car.

The suspects took personal property from the man, who then fled the area and called 911 with help from a passing motorist, according to police.

UC Berkeley police and East Bay Regional Park District police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects, according to police.

The victim had minor injuries that were treated at the scene by firefighters.

Police described the first suspect as a black man about 24 years old who was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and the second suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s wearing a red shirt, black basketball shorts and long hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The third suspect was described as a white man in his 20s wearing a gray beanie cap and blue jeans.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the UC Police Department’s criminal investigation bureau at (510) 542-0472 during business hours or (510) 642-6760 at all other times.

Police said there was an armed robbery at the same location happened early Tuesday. It ended with a woman being shot in the leg.

Two men and a woman were parked at Signpost 16 around 3 a.m. when they were approached by three suspects who demanded their money.

The victims fled the scene in their vehicle rather than comply with the demand, and one of the suspects opened fire, striking the woman in the leg with at least one bullet.

The three suspects were all described as Hispanic men in their mid-20s, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES