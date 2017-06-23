NASCAR comes to the Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA (KRON) — Thousands of NASCAR fans will flock to the Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.
The race starts at noon on Sunday and the gates open at 7 a.m. but there are practices Friday and Saturday.
Expect heavier than usual traffic on Highway 37 and Highway 121 all weekend long.
NASCAR’s top drivers are in the Bay Area for the event including reigning Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch.
More information on the race: https://www.sonomaraceway.com/
