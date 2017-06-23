PALO ALTO (KRON) — There’s a chance that most people have fond memories of going to a family farm or zoo as a child and feeding the animals.

But there’s a big difference between doing that under supervision and doing that in the wild.

Believe it or not, in the wild, it can be dangerous for you and it’s almost always unhealthy for the animal population.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

