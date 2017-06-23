PALO ALTO (KRON) — There’s a chance that most people have fond memories of going to a family farm or zoo as a child and feeding the animals.
But there’s a big difference between doing that under supervision and doing that in the wild.
Believe it or not, in the wild, it can be dangerous for you and it’s almost always unhealthy for the animal population.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- GIRL WHO DIED AFTER FALLING OFF SF CLIFF IDENTIFIED
- 6 DEATHS IN CALIFORNIA DUE TO HEAT WAVE
- EXPLODING SLIDE LEAVES CHILD WITH SECOND-DEGREE BURNS
- IN HEARTBREAKING VIDEO, GIRL BEGS MOTHER FOR QUIET AFTER CASTILE SHOOTING
- CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER MOVES NEXT DOOR TO HIS VICTIM
- VIDEO: GORILLA ‘BREAKDANCING’ IN POOL GOES VIRAL
- BRENTWOOD HOME INVASION TURNS DEADLY