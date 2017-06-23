The World According to Gary: Warriors buy pick to select Oregon’s Jordan Bell

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about the NBA Draft and NASCAR.

The Golden State Warriors paid $3.5 million for the Chicago Bulls’ pick. With that pick, they selected Jordan Bell from Oregon. The former Oregon Duck was the PAC 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

NASCAR’s top drivers are in the Bay Area for this weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway.

