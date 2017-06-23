SAN JUAN BAUTISTA (KRON/CNN) — A city-wide “do not drink the water” order is in effect right now in a town east of Santa Cruz.

New tests results show excessive levels of nitrate in the water in San Juan Bautista.

Locals are having to stock up on bottled water.

This isn’t the first time high levels of nitrate have shown up in the town’s water supply. They had similar problems three years ago.

Officials are telling locals not to give the water to infants.

They also say not to boil the water thinking that will make it safe.

That will actually make the nitrates more concentrated.

The city will issue follow-up alerts when the nitrates drop to a safe level.

