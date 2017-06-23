VIDEO: Gorilla ‘breakdancing’ in pool goes viral

DALLAS (KRON) — Ever heard of a Gorilla breakdancing?

Well, it happened at the Dallas Zoo.

Zola showed off his dancing skills in a swimming pool recently.

The zoo posted the video on Youtube and it’s been getting a lot of attention, which isn’t surprising.

Zola is a better dancer than most of us here in the KRON4 Newsroom.

Video courtesy of the Dallas Zoo

