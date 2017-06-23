VIDEO: Gorilla ‘breakdancing’ in pool goes viral

DALLAS (KRON) — Ever heard of a Gorilla breakdancing?
Well, it happened at the Dallas Zoo.
Zola showed off his dancing skills in a swimming pool recently.
The zoo posted the video on Youtube and it’s been getting a lot of attention, which isn’t surprising.
Zola is a better dancer than most of us here in the KRON4 Newsroom.
Video courtesy of the Dallas Zoo
