(KRON/CNN) — Surveillance video in Southwest China shows a toddler being rescued from what could have been a deadly accident.

China seems to have more than its share of children in peril. In the video, we see a motorcycle with a pink umbrella.

And when the driver stops, a 2-year-old boy hops off and makes a bee line for the opposite side of that busy street.

Fortunately, he’s scooped up by an alert traffic cop.

It happened this week and people in China are applauding the officer.

He says he dashed over to help without thinking as soon as he spotted the boy.

The child was too short for the driver of an approaching car to see and would probably have been hit.

As for why he went zooming off in the first place, KRON4 is told that he thought he saw his mother standing across the street.

