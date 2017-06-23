LOS ANGELES (KRON) — A woman is suing Uber after she says she was sexually assaulted by a driver in Hollywood.

Erica Holland says the assault happened after requesting a ride to work earlier this month.

She says the driver attacked her after she sat down in the passenger’s seat

“He violently grabbed my hair and pulled my head towards him,” Holland said. “It was extremely painful.”

“We want Uber to be transparent about what is going on with their female customers,” attorney Lisa Bloom said. “You know for a $69 billion company, I don’t think that’s too much to ask.”

Uber says it has removed the accused driver as the case is being reviewed.

In April, an Uber driver was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a passenger in Santa Ana.

And last month, a 41-year-old Uber driver was arrested for sexually assaulting a UC Riverside student.

