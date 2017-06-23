WATCH: Deer fight recorded by trail camera

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WFLA) – A trail camera in Tennessee recorded an amazing boxing match between two male deer.
The video shows both white-tailed bucks standing upright on their hind legs and beating each other with their front hooves.
Neither deer was willing to back down as they hopped in front of the camera.
The trail camera is operated by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Wildlife officers Amy and Bubba Spencer recorded the duel on the camera, which is located in Hardemen County.
The officers think the deer were fighting over a small food plot.
A food plot is a supplementary source of food that has been planted for wildlife.
