Woman hospitalized after possibly being stuck by VTA light-rail in San Jose

By Published:

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A woman has been taken to a hospital after possibly being hit by a light-rail train in North San Jose Friday morning, according to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

Officials initially reported that the woman had been hit sometime before 10:30 a.m., but around 11:05 a.m. said it was unclear whether she had been hit in the crosswalk or had fallen in front of the train near the Karina station, on North First Street near Karina Court.

The woman was responsive and agreed to be taken to a hospital, VTA spokeswoman Linh Hoang said.

VTA resumed regular service around 11:05 a.m. after shuttling passengers on one bus bridge.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s