SAN JOSE (BCN) — A woman has been taken to a hospital after possibly being hit by a light-rail train in North San Jose Friday morning, according to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

Officials initially reported that the woman had been hit sometime before 10:30 a.m., but around 11:05 a.m. said it was unclear whether she had been hit in the crosswalk or had fallen in front of the train near the Karina station, on North First Street near Karina Court.

The woman was responsive and agreed to be taken to a hospital, VTA spokeswoman Linh Hoang said.

VTA resumed regular service around 11:05 a.m. after shuttling passengers on one bus bridge.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES