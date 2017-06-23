Wounded Rep. Steve Scalise out of intensive care after baseball practice shooting

Steve Scalise
In this May 17, 2017 photo, Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wounded congressman Steve Scalise has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Citing “continued good progress,” MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the Louisiana Republican was moved late Thursday.

The hospital says in a statement that Scalise remains in fair condition as he continues an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

The No. 3 House GOP leader, Scalise was shot in the hip on June 14 when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice of Republican lawmakers in Alexandria, Virginia.

Four others were also wounded, and the attacker was killed. Doctors said Scalise was near death when he arrived at the hospital.

