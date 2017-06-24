UK Parliament investigating cyberattack on user accounts

LONDON (AP) — British officials are investigating a cyberattack on the country’s Parliament after discovering “unauthorized attempts to access parliamentary user accounts.”

A spokeswoman for the House of Commons said Saturday that officials are working with the National Cyber Security Center to secure the computer network. She added that remote email access for members has been disabled to protect the network.

A statement said: “We have systems in place to protect member and staff accounts and are taking the necessary steps to protect our systems.”

It was not immediately clear how many lawmakers were affected.
