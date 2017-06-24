(KRON) CHP Officers saved a cat from the middle of the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

From the CHP Marin Office’s Facebook page:

Around 2:50 this afternoon, CHP – Golden Gate Division Communication Center received a call from a concerned citizen who stated they believed they saw a small kitten in the middle of the Golden Gate Bridge. We’ve had some strange animal calls on the span before, so our officers quickly set out in search of the furry feline. After one pass across the span, the officers were unable to locate the little kitty. Not wanting to give up on an animal in need, the officers turned around and gave the bridge another pass. As they approached the south tower on the bridge they noticed a little furry head popping out from inside of the movable median barrier that separates the northbound and southbound lanes. The officers blocked the lane of traffic and exited their vehicle to rescue the little guy. They were able to quickly free the little guy and hop back in their car to safely transport him off the bridge.

After getting to safety they started making some calls to see if they could find somewhere to bring their furry passenger. After a few calls, Officer Smith decided to transport him to VCA Madera Pet Hospital in Corte Madera, very near our office. Officer Smith explained the circumstances that lead us to the cute little critter and the amazing staff scooped him right up for a thorough exam and a much needed bath. They brought him back up to Officer Smith along with a goodie bag of supplies, some much needed medicine and a proper cat carrier. No collar and no microchip made it impossible for us to locate an owner, so Officer Smith told them he would foster the little guy and nurse him back to health. He was shocked when they refused any payment for their services and sent him on the way out the door. We are so grateful for such a caring group of people who truly care about the well being of an animal in need of some TLC. You are absolute rock stars in our books!

If you happened to lose your little cat in the middle of the Golden Gate Bridge today, please give us a call or send us a message. We are very perplexed as to how he managed to get so far out in the middle of the Golden Gate Bridge without being hit by another vehicle. Until then, this cute little guy, tentatively named Bridges, is on his way to a new home with people who will take great care of him.

