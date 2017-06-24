SAN BRUNO (BCN) – Two Florida men were arrested on suspicion of possession of more than 12 pounds of marijuana in San Bruno Friday night, police said today.

Emilio Alejandro Gil, 30, of Valrico, and Luis Juan Hernandez, 19, of Tampa, were arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, attempted transportation of marijuana for sale out of state and conspiracy, according to San Bruno police Sgt. Gene Wong.

A San Bruno police officer assigned to the San Mateo County Gang Task Force stopped the suspects’ vehicle around 9:40 p.m. for a traffic violation, Wong said.

With the assistance of a San Bruno Police Department canine, officers located more than 12 pounds of marijuana packaged for sale out of state, according to Wong.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.

