KRON4 viewer helps find stolen Oakland dog

(KRON) KRON4 News told you Friday night that a 2-pound Teacup Yorkie named Zoey was stolen in during a burglary in Oakland.
Good News! Zoey was found shortly after the story aired on KRON4 News at 8pm Friday. Zoey was found wandering about 1 a.m. Saturday near 9th street and Lake.
Zoey’s owner Destiny Webster called the KRON4 Newsroom Saturday afternoon to say a woman saw the story on KRON4 and had a hunch the dog was Zoey.
The Good Samaritan tracked down Destiny. Zoey and Destiny were reunited just a short time ago.
Destiny says thanks KRON4 for getting the word out about Zoey.
