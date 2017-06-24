Multiple drivers arrested at Santa Rosa sideshow

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Five drivers were arrested Friday night in Santa Rosa for reckless driving during a sideshow, including a man who was also arrested for child endangerment.

Last night, officers conducted traffic enforcement operation targeting the sideshows in the Parking lot of the Santa Rosa Market Marketplace at 1950 Santa Rosa Avenue.

Over the last several weeks, Santa Rosa police have gotten complaints of sideshows happening in the parking lots of Costco and Best Buy.

Residents tell police that hundreds of people and vehicles gather to drive recklessly, drink, loiter, and play loud music.

Officers set up cameras to capture the acts of reckless driving. Officers were deployed in the area to assist with traffic stops on vehicles seen participating in the sideshow.

As a result, multiple drivers were arrested. In addition, 6 citations were issued for various traffic infractions and two vehicles were towed.

The following arrests were made during tonight’s enforcement operation:

Nicholas Uribe 23yrs, a resident of Santa Rosa was arrested for 23103(b)VC, reckless driving in a parking lot and 1203.2VC, violation of probation

Mario Espinosa Jr. 20yrs, a resident of Santa Rosa was arrested for 23103(b)VC, reckless driving in a parking lot and 1203.2VC, violation of probation

Mario Hernandez 31yrs, a resident of Santa Rosa was arrested for 23103(b)VC, reckless driving in a parking lot

Raymond Herrera 18yrs, a resident of Healdsburg was arrested for 23103(b)VC, reckless driving in a parking lot

Uriel Cordova-Lomei 27yrs, a resident of Santa Rosa was arrested for 23103(b)VC, reckless driving in a parking lot, and 273(a)PC, Felony Child endangerment. Lomei’s two small children and his wife were passengers in his Red Ford Mustang when he was observed driving reckless and out of control.

