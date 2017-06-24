(KRON) In three months the San Jose Police Department has confiscated 2,700 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Starting in April police officers used social media to make the busts. They also collected 3″, 4″, and 5″ mortars which are considered explosives.

Two people have been identified for distribution of illegal fireworks. There is an arrest warrant out for one individual.

Chief Eddie Garcia said, “We recognize and have heard the community’s concerns over the dangers and nuisance that illegal fireworks cause, especially as we get closer to the 4th of July. With these concerns in mind, our Special Operations did what they do best and responded with an extraordinary seizure.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES