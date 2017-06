Small plane crashes on Highway 101

(KRON) A small plane crashed this evening on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in unincorporated Santa Clara County near Morgan Hill, California HighwayPatrol officials said.

The crash was reported to the CHP at 5:13 p.m. just south of East San Martin Avenue.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Rich Glennon said the pilot just missed a runway at the San Martin Airport and is OK.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES