FREMONT (KRON) — Neighbors in Fremont worked together to help police find and arrest a home invasion suspect targeting members of their community.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old on June 15 on two counts of home invasion robbery, elder abuse, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

As a woman was pulling into her garage on Peregrine Way on June 11, two suspects followed her inside and tried to take her keys, according to police.

The victim’s 74-year-old husband intervened and was battered by one of the suspects, police said.

The couple along with neighborhood witnesses described the car as a newer maroon Honda Accord with paper license plates.

The same suspects then returned to the victims’ house on June 14 and tried to break in while the couple was home. The victims’ were able to scare the suspects off.

A neighborhood canvass generated surveillance cameras with video of the suspect car. Additionally, several neighbors witnessed the suspects run from the victims’ house.

The next day, several residents called Fremont police and reported that the same suspects had returned to the neighborhood once again in the same vehicle.

The callers also reported that a group of neighbors were in a confrontation with one of the suspects.

Officers arrived shortly after and detained a 15-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl, and 10-year-old girl.

Police also learned that the suspect vehicle was stolen out of Union City.

The victims and witnesses identified the 15-year-old as the suspect in all of the incidents. Detectives interviewed the suspect who confessed to the crimes. The two girls were questioned and released to their guardians.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested and booked at Juvenile Hall.

Fremont Police officers are thanking the Peregrine Neighborhood for their assistance and willingness to help their fellow neighbors.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to please contact the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900.

