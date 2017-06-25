BART adds trains for SF Pride parade

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – BART will increase the amount and length of trains Sunday for the 47th Annual San Francisco Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Parade, agency officials said.

Passengers headed to the festivities are encouraged to use BART’s mobile website at http://m.bart.gov for real-time departures and other service-related information.

The service will not match BART’s published schedules because of the additional trains, BART officials said.

To avoid long lines at the ticket machines, passengers can buy round-trip tickets beforehand or use their pre-loaded Clipper cards.

BART is providing tables where passengers can buy Clipper cards at the downtown Berkeley, Dublin/Pleasanton, Daly City, Millbrae and West Oakland stations.

