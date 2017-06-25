Video: Chaos erupts after brawl at San Francisco mall



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Shoppers at Westfield Mall in San Francisco ran for safety after a brawl broke out Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the fight around 6:43 p.m.

The first officers to arrive called for backup, Officer Robert Rueca said.

A number of fights occurred as bystanders watched. Rueca said officers tried to detain several people and some resisted.

Police had objects thrown at them and were attacked by the crowd.

The fight didn’t spread onto the streets, but officers were forced to close the premises early.

The cause of the brawl is under investigation.

