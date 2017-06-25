Overweight man says Spirit Airlines humiliated him on overbooked flight

(KRON) — A passenger says he feels humiliated after his recent Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas.

Jose Cordova of Colorado, says he purchased two neighboring seats for himself because it’s hard for him to fit into one seat.

But Spirit Airlines gave one of Cordova’s seats to someone else without asking due to an overbooked flight.

“I’m a big person and I know one seat wouldn’t fit for me and to be comfortable I wanted to have two seats.”

Unwilling to take a voucher and later flight, Cordova says the airline forced him to move.

Cordova says the situation was embarrassing, and he felt humiliated.

Spirit Airlines said in a statement it’s “looking into the circumstances” and has refunded Cordova for his flights. The airline says it will work with Cordova “on making this right.”

