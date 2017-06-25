Playground in Golden Gate Park badly burned



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Francisco fire officials and police are investigating a fire at Golden Gate Park that destroyed a playground area.

According to San Francisco Recreation and Park, the fire amassed more than $1 million in damages.

Koret Playground went through a $3.8 million renovation and reopened in 2007, park officials said.

The fire didn’t result in any damages or displacements.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sad news. Sections of Koret Children’s Playground in Golden Gate Park are closed today due to terrible acts of vandalism… pic.twitter.com/E96RpFKZVP — SF Rec and Park (@RecParkSF) June 25, 2017

Playground equipment at Koret Playground in SF GG Park burned. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/93VacoByrF — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) June 25, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Golden Gate Park playground fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery