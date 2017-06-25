Playground in Golden Gate Park badly burned

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Francisco fire officials and police are investigating a fire at Golden Gate Park that destroyed a playground area.

According to San Francisco Recreation and Park, the fire amassed more than $1 million in damages.

Koret Playground went through a $3.8 million renovation and reopened in 2007, park officials said.

The fire didn’t result in any damages or displacements.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

