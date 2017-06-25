Pride parade underway in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 47th Annual San Francisco Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Parade is underway Sunday.

The parade route is running along Market Street from Beale Street to 8th Street.

There will also be a celebration and rally at the Civic Center Plaza Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to parade officials.

Motorists should be aware that many streets downtown will be closed.

Market Street will be closed from Beale Street to 8th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., parade officials said.

The following streets will be closed between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday: Steuart Street from Market to Howard; Spear Street from Market to Howard; Main Street from Market to Howard; Beale Street from Market to Howard; and Fremont Street between Market and Folsom.

SF Pride Parade 2017!!! pic.twitter.com/fmmJdpo5HZ — Alecia Reid (@aleciareid) June 25, 2017

SF Pride Parade is in full effect!!! pic.twitter.com/daqLgWc0uE — Alecia Reid (@aleciareid) June 25, 2017

