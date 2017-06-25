Pride parade underway in San Francisco

By Published: Updated:
SF Pride 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 47th Annual San Francisco Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Parade is underway Sunday.

The parade route is running along Market Street from Beale Street to 8th Street.

There will also be a celebration and rally at the Civic Center Plaza Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to parade officials.

Motorists should be aware that many streets downtown will be closed.

Market Street will be closed from Beale Street to 8th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., parade officials said.

The following streets will be closed between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday: Steuart Street from Market to Howard; Spear Street from Market to Howard; Main Street from Market to Howard; Beale Street from Market to Howard; and Fremont Street between Market and Folsom.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s