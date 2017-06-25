Remains found at Hayward warehouse possibly connected to missing Uber driver case

By Published: Updated:


HAYWARD (KRON)– San Francisco Police investigators, and canine teams from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit located human remains at a Hayward warehouse Saturday morning.

The remains were discovered around 10:00 a.m. after canines searched the building, according to police.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office arrived at the scene and took custody of several bags with the remains inside them.

Medical examiners have yet to identify the deceased. Due to the condition of the remains, investigators will use DNA testing to help identify the body, police said.

According to officials, the warehouse where the remains were discovered is connected to Bob Tang,  who is a missing person and a person of interest in the disappearance of Piseth Chhay who was last seen on May 14.

Chhay and Tang are family friends.

Police believe Tang fled the country to Cambodia.

The story is still developing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s