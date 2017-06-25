

HAYWARD (KRON)– San Francisco Police investigators, and canine teams from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit located human remains at a Hayward warehouse Saturday morning.

The remains were discovered around 10:00 a.m. after canines searched the building, according to police.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office arrived at the scene and took custody of several bags with the remains inside them.

Medical examiners have yet to identify the deceased. Due to the condition of the remains, investigators will use DNA testing to help identify the body, police said.

According to officials, the warehouse where the remains were discovered is connected to Bob Tang, who is a missing person and a person of interest in the disappearance of Piseth Chhay who was last seen on May 14.

Chhay and Tang are family friends.

Police believe Tang fled the country to Cambodia.

The story is still developing.



