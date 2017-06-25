Rohnert Park police searching for missing man

ROHNERT PARK (BCN)–Rohnert Park public safety officers are continuing to ask the public’s help locating a man missing since Feb. 12.

Fernando Ruben-Minon, 34, left his home Feb. 9 in his mother’s silver Kia Soul to visit a friend in Santa Rosa, the Department of Public Safety said.

His mother received a text stating he would return Feb. 14, and when he did not return his mother filed a missing person’s report on Feb. 16, police said.

The missing man’s vehicle was located in Lake County April 1, according to City of Rohnert Park Police and Fire. However, he has not been found.

Anyone who has seen the missing man recently is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (707) 263-2690.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES