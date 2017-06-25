Travel Enthusiast: New nonstop flights out of SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Not being able to get a non-stop flight has a knack for stopping vacation planning before it even has a chance to heat up.

But thanks to new flights taking off, exploring is easier than ever.

Travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann joined the KRON4 Morning News to tell us more about it.

First stop, Berlin, Germany, via the new airberlin non-stop flight from San Francisco. Berlin is great city for history and art lovers.

Next hop, Helsinki, Finland. In early June, Finnair launched three weekly direct flights from SFO to Helsinki, that will run through September.

Find out more in the video above.

