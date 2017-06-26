Activities move forward in effort to recall Judge Persky over Brock Turner rape case sentence

This June 27, 2011, photo shows Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, who drew criticism for sentencing former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner to only six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman. The swimmer's father, Dan Turner, ignited more outrage by writing in a letter to the judge that his son already has paid a steep price for "20 minutes of action." Dan Turner wrote that his son's conviction on three felony sexual assault charges has shattered the 20-year-old, who has lost his appetite. The letter was made public over the weekend by a Stanford law professor who wants Persky removed from office because of the sentence. (Jason Doiy/The Recorder via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Activists have filed a ‘notice of intent’ to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Monday in an effort to recall Judge Aaron Persky over the Brock Turner sentence.

Aaron Persky is the Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge who handed down a six-month sentence to Brock Turner, the ex-Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

Once the notice is filed, the committee can begin collecting signatures to recall the judge.

“Persky, who is a former Stanford athlete, has a history of awarding lenient sentences to athletes and upper-class defendants for sex crimes and violence against women,” leaders of the committee said in a press conference after filing the notice.

The six-month jail sentence sparked outrage as the campus sexual assault case grabbed the nation’s attention.

The victim’s eloquent and impassioned letter to her attacker struck a chord with people and fueled the outrage.

Turner ended up only spending 90 days in county jail after a jury found him guilty of three felony counts of sexual assault.

