Child shot by another child at Kansas City playground

KANSAS CITY (KRON) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri are investigating a shooting involving children at a city park.

Authorities say a child under the age of 10 was shot and wounded by another child Sunday night, according to CNN affiliate WDAF. 

The victim is currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police say what happened is a strong example of why guns should not be in the hands of children.

“Every homicide is frustrating, but it really hits home when it’s a child, said Sgt. Kari Thompson. “We are all parents, we are all aunts. Some are even grandparents. And this really hurts us. Please make sure that you maintain your firearms in your homes.”

It’s unclear how the shooter obtained the gun, or if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

No arrests have been made.

