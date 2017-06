Cow causes Highway 24 car crash

(KRON) A two-vehicle crash occurred on state Highway 24 in Orinda Monday afternoon, apparently as a result of a cow running across the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 12:21 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 near the off-ramp to Camino Pablo.

No injuries were reported.CHP officials were not immediately able to provide an update on the status of the cow.

