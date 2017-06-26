Crews battle gas fire at Walnut Creek home

WALNUT CREEK (KRON)– Fire crews battled blazes at a home in Walnut Creek Monday afternoon.
Contra Costa Fire tweeted about the incident around 3:24 p.m.
The fire broke out in the garage of the home located near Adeline Drive.
Around 4:11 p.m. fire officials said the fire was under control.
T1 and @srvfpd E32 crews secure gas meter. Fire under control. #AdelineIC pic.twitter.com/qoI9gMeNpN
— Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 26, 2017
#WalnutCreek E3 crews heading inside for fire attack while T1 ventilates the roof #AdelineIC pic.twitter.com/riOrkyXuX5
— Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 26, 2017