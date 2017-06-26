Crews battle gas fire at Walnut Creek home



WALNUT CREEK (KRON)– Fire crews battled blazes at a home in Walnut Creek Monday afternoon.

Contra Costa Fire tweeted about the incident around 3:24 p.m.

The fire broke out in the garage of the home located near Adeline Drive.

Around 4:11 p.m. fire officials said the fire was under control.

#WalnutCreek E3 crews heading inside for fire attack while T1 ventilates the roof #AdelineIC pic.twitter.com/riOrkyXuX5 — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 26, 2017