Crews battle gas fire at Walnut Creek home

WALNUT CREEK (KRON)– Fire crews battled blazes at a home in Walnut Creek Monday afternoon.

Contra Costa Fire tweeted about the incident around 3:24 p.m.

The fire broke out in the garage of the home located near Adeline Drive.

Around 4:11 p.m. fire officials said the fire was under control.

