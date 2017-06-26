Draymond Green named defensive player of the year By Aja Seldon, KRON Published: June 26, 2017, 7:51 pm Updated: June 26, 2017, 7:56 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Warriors star player, Draymond Green was named the defensive player of the year at the first NBA Awards show. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement