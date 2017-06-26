Gary’s Word: Best NBA players fall short of MVP award

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Just what the country needs, another awards show.

Seventy-five days after the completion of the regular season of the NBA, the league is trotting out the so-called best presentation.

One major problem the games three best players Lebron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are not up for the MVP award.

Nothing wrong with Westbrook, Harden or Leonard but come on if the voting would have been done at the end of the playoffs they would have been 4,5 and 6. Awards are always a little funky.

If I may I was once selected as the Bay Area Jewish Man of the Year by an east bay group. Now I’m not Jewish but they said if I would give a one-hour speech about sports I would receive some type of honor.

I found out the real winner couldn’t make it but they needed someone to fill the slot. No problem. Other local awards are predicated on if you pay for a nomination you have a chance.

Back to the NBA and other sports leagues who vote after the regular season. Tonight is a screaming example that to be legit it has to be done after all the competition is over. No MVP trophy should be awarded in 2017 without Durant, James and Curry as candidates.