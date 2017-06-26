Husband and wife killed in Highway 1 crash

(KRON) A husband and wife from San Mateo who died in a crash on state Highway 1 north of Pescadero last week have been identified by the San Mateo County coroner’s office as 83-year-old Dennis Vernak and 79-year-old Helena
Vernak.
The collision occurred around 4:10 p.m. Thursday on southbound Highway 1 near Pomponio State Beach and involved a Toyota Sienna minivan and a dump truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Dennis Vernak was driving the Toyota with Helena as a passenger. They were exiting the beach’s parking lot to go onto the highway when the dump truck struck the van on its left side, CHP officials said.
Helena Vernak was pronounced dead at the scene, while Dennis was airlifted to a hospital but died a short time later. The driver of the dump truck, a 36-year-old man from San Gregorio, was not injured in the collision, according to the CHP.
